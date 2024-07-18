Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Looking ahead to the next 25 years of private space stations

Submit on Thursday, July 18th, 2024 21:11

On Space.com’s 25th anniversary, here’s a look at the next 25 years of commercial space stations that are set to replace the International Space Station in low Earth orbit and beyond.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, July 18th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»