Looking ahead to the next 25 years of private space stations
Submit on Thursday, July 18th, 2024 21:11
On Space.com’s 25th anniversary, here’s a look at the next 25 years of commercial space stations that are set to replace the International Space Station in low Earth orbit and beyond.
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 18th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.