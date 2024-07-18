How astronomers work out the size of our solar system
The moon’s south pole is designated as the location for the future China-led International Lunar Research Station (ILRS). It is a bold move, as the US also has ambitions to establish bases at the moon’s south pole – the Shackleton crater is prime real estate.
