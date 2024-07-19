Satellite News

Snazzy spacesuit! Artemis 2 moon mission backup astronaut Andre Douglas tries on his lunar duds (photos)

NASA astronaut Andre Douglas tried on his Artemis 2 spacesuit to get ready to backup the 2025 mission. The spacecraft will fly around the moon with four astronauts.

