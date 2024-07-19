SpaceX launches to ISS under independent NASA review after rare Falcon 9 rocket failure
SpaceX is trying to get its Falcon 9 re-approved for satellite launches with the Federal Aviation Administration. But NASA says it needs to take an independent look before more ISS launches of astronauts or cargo takes place.
