Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA marks moon landing anniversary by dedicating building to ‘women of Apollo’

Submit on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 19:11

NASA is honoring ‘hidden figure’ Dorothy Vaughan and all of the women who contributed to the Apollo program with the naming of a building at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»