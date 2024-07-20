Satellite News

The future of space exploration: How astronomy, space travel and the search for life may change by 2049 (video)

Submit on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 18:11

Celebrating 25 years of covering countless advancements in space exploration and astronomy, Space.com’s live virtual panel discussed some of the most impactful discoveries and what may still be yet to come.

