‘Space can unite a troubled country in troubled times’: NASA chief calls for unity 55 years after Apollo 11 moon landing
Submit on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 04:11
NASA administrator Bill Nelson is calling for unity among both major U.S. political parties amid the 55th anniversary of the first human moon landing on Saturday (July 20).
