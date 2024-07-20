Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Space can unite a troubled country in troubled times’: NASA chief calls for unity 55 years after Apollo 11 moon landing

Submit on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 04:11

NASA administrator Bill Nelson is calling for unity among both major U.S. political parties amid the 55th anniversary of the first human moon landing on Saturday (July 20).

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»