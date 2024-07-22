Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA looking at what artifacts to preserve from space station before 2030 demise

Submit on Monday, July 22nd, 2024 20:11

Two years after stating there were no plans to save artifacts from the end of the International Space Station, NASA is in the early stages of identifying what small parts of the complex to preserve.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Monday, July 22nd, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»