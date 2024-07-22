NASA X-ray telescope ‘weighs’ the closest rapidly spinning dead star to Earth
NASA’s ISS-mounted X-ray telescope NICER has weighed and measured the closest pulsar to Earth. The neutron star PSR J0437 spins 174 times a second and has a mass of 1.4 suns.
