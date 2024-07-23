Aurora alert: Possible geomagnetic storm could bring northern lights as far south as New York
Northern lights could be visible over some northern and upper Midwest states on July 24. A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.
