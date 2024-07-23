Satellite News

Aurora alert: Possible geomagnetic storm could bring northern lights as far south as New York

Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024

Northern lights could be visible over some northern and upper Midwest states on July 24. A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

