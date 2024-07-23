Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Russia unveils timeline for building its new space station, starting in 2027

Submit on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024 07:11

Russia has unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for building its newest space station and associated ground infrastructure, with the first modules expected to launch within three years.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024 at 7:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«