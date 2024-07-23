Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Watch two plumes of ‘dark’ plasma explode from the sun and send solar storm towards Earth (video)

Two loops of “dark” plasma exploded from the sun on July 21, sending a stream of plasma and magnetic field known as a coronal mass ejection barreling towards Earth.

