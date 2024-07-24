21 ‘one-in-a-million’ extreme dead stars found hiding around sun-like stars
Submit on Wednesday, July 24th, 2024 03:11
Astronomers have detected 21 rare systems with widely separated neutron stars and sun-like stars. These binaries are “one in a million” and challenge dead star binary formation models.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 24th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.