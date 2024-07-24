Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Earth-based telescope sees Boeing’s Starliner approach the ISS in broad daylight (photo)

Submit on Wednesday, July 24th, 2024 23:11

Infrared telescopes scanning the skies during the day watched as Boeing’s first crewed Starliner spacecraft approached the International Space Station on June 6, 2024.

