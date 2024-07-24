Watch NASA’s massive Artemis 2 rocket core stage arrive in Florida. Next stop: the moon (video, photos)
Submit on Wednesday, July 24th, 2024 23:11
Artemis 2’s core stage is near its launch site in Florida after sailing more than 900 miles from New Orleans. The rocket is scheduled to send NASA astronauts around the moon in 2025.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 24th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.