Watch NASA’s massive Artemis 2 rocket core stage arrive in Florida. Next stop: the moon (video, photos)

Artemis 2’s core stage is near its launch site in Florida after sailing more than 900 miles from New Orleans. The rocket is scheduled to send NASA astronauts around the moon in 2025.

