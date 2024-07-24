Satellite News

‘We’re pushing the limits:’ Artemis 2 backup astronaut on 2025 round-the-moon mission (exclusive)

NASA’s Artemis 2, a round-the-moon mission with astronauts, is scheduled for a 2025 liftoff. But as backup astronaut Andre Douglas notes, safety will come before schedules on the pioneering effort.

