Where to? Space: Tripadvisor publishes 1st off-Earth travel review
Submit on Wednesday, July 24th, 2024 17:11
After helping millions of people plan their trips around the world, Tripadvisor is ready to do the same for those looking to travel beyond Earth. “Destination Space” is focused on space tourism.
