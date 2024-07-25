Mercury has a layer of diamond 10 miles thick, NASA spacecraft finds
Using data from NASA’s MESSENGER spacecraft, scientists have determined that the solar system’s tiniest planet, Mercury, hides a not-so-tiny secret: a 10-mile-thick mantle of diamond.
