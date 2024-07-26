Satellite News

50 days after launch to ISS, Boeing’s Starliner still has no landing date

Submit on Friday, July 26th, 2024 01:11

Boeing’s Starliner does not have a landing date yet, but the troubleshooting is making progress. Engineers plan a “hot fire” test this weekend to see how the spacecraft does in orbit.

