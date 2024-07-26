Discovery of ‘dark oxygen’ from deep-sea metal lumps could trigger rethink of origins of life
In a global first, scientists working in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone in the North Pacific Ocean have found that metallic nodules on the seafloor produce their own oxygen, dubbed “dark oxygen.”
