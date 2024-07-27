Europe’s JUICE Jupiter probe flys by Earth on Aug. 20, and it may be visible to some skywatchers
Europe’s JUICE Jupiter spacecraft will swing past Earth on Aug. 20, and some skywatchers in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Ocean region may be able to see it.
