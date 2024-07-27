Lego sets up ‘space station’ at San Diego Comic-Con, offers mission crew patch
Lego is recruiting new members for its “mission crew,” issuing rocket builders with an exclusive mission patch at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The toy company has launched “Space Station 8R1CK5.”
