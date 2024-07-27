Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Lego sets up ‘space station’ at San Diego Comic-Con, offers mission crew patch

Submit on Saturday, July 27th, 2024 20:11

Lego is recruiting new members for its “mission crew,” issuing rocket builders with an exclusive mission patch at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The toy company has launched “Space Station 8R1CK5.”

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, July 27th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»