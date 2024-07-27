Earth is wobbling and days are getting longer — and humans are to blame
Submit on Saturday, July 27th, 2024 19:11
New studies, which utilized AI to monitor the effects of climate change on Earth’s spin, have shown that our days are getting increasingly longer and that our planet will get more wobbly in the future. These changes could have major implications for humanity’s future.
This entry was posted on Saturday, July 27th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.