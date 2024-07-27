Satellite News

World’s largest telescope continues taking shape on Chilean mountain (photos)

Saturday, July 27th, 2024

The dome enclosing the world’s largest visible- and infrared-light telescope is taking shape with the installation of protective siding and supports for the primary mirror.

This entry was posted on Saturday, July 27th, 2024 and is filed under NEWS.

