NASA telescope may have found antimatter annihilating in possibly the biggest explosion since the Big Bang
Submit on Sunday, July 28th, 2024 19:11
Using NASA’s Fermi telescope, astronomers have discovered a hidden “annihilation feature” in the gamma-ray burst known as the “BOAT,” or the “brightest of all time.”
