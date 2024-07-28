Satellite News

NASA telescope may have found antimatter annihilating in possibly the biggest explosion since the Big Bang

Using NASA’s Fermi telescope, astronomers have discovered a hidden “annihilation feature” in the gamma-ray burst known as the “BOAT,” or the “brightest of all time.”

