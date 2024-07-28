Satellite News

What it takes to keep NASA’s flagship Chandra observatory flying for a quarter century

Sunday, July 28th, 2024

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the flagship Chandra X-ray observatory, NASA released a behind-the-scenes look at the work it takes to keep the $1.5 billion telescope flying in space.

