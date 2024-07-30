Boeing’s Starliner tests thrusters at ISS as NASA reviews options for astronauts’ return to Earth
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft completed a hot fire July 27 at the ISS as part of certification for reentry. Its 1st historic test flight with astronauts is more than 50 days into a planned 10-day mission, following technical issues.
