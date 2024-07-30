Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Boeing’s Starliner tests thrusters at ISS as NASA reviews options for astronauts’ return to Earth

Submit on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024 01:11

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft completed a hot fire July 27 at the ISS as part of certification for reentry. Its 1st historic test flight with astronauts is more than 50 days into a planned 10-day mission, following technical issues.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»