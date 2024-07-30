Satellite News

Here’s what the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris look like from space (photos)

Tuesday, July 30th, 2024

The 2024 Summer Olympics started Friday (July 26) in Paris with the opening ceremony highlighting historic landmarks along the Seine River, which can be seen in a new satellite image from space.

