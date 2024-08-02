‘Cosmic dawn:’ NASA’s Roman Space Telescope will get baby pictures of our universe
NASA’s Roman Space Telescope will look all the way back to cosmic dawn 400 million years after the Big Bang to discover how the universe fundamentally changed at this crucial point in its history.
