Could galaxy cluster collisions be used as dark matter detectors?
Friday, August 2nd, 2024
Particle accelerators like the Large Hadron Collider have failed to turn up potential dark matter candidates, but could galaxy cluster smashes be used as cosmic dark matter colliders?
