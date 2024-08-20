SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew lands at launch site ahead of 1st-ever private spacewalk mission (photos, video)
The crew of SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn mission has arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida as their historic mission inches closer to launch.
