Telescopes capture Jupiter-bound JUICE probe during historic Earth-moon flyby (photos)

Tuesday, August 20th, 2024

Telescopes caught a glimpse of Europe’s JUICE probe as it swings by Earth and the moon for a gravitational assist on its way to explore Jupiter’s icy moons.

