Have astronomers found the ‘secret recipe’ for rapid planet growth?
Submit on Wednesday, August 21st, 2024 00:11
Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus may dominate the solar system, but their formation remains mysterious. A new model could account for these planets’ rapid and efficient births.
