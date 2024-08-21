Satellite News

SpaceX launches 22 Starlink internet satellites into orbit, lands brand-new rocket (video)

Wednesday, August 21st, 2024

SpaceX launched a new batch of Starlink internet satellites into orbit with a rocket that, in a rarity for the company, made its maiden voyage on the flight.

