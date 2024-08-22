‘Apollo 13: Survival’ documentary has ‘go’ for Sep. 5 launch on Netflix
Netflix has begun the countdown to a “re-launch” of one of NASA’s most well-known missions in spaceflight history. The streaming service has set Sep. 5 for the premiere of “Apollo 13: Survival.”
