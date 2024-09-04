‘It basically lifts the skies up.’ NASA discovers Earth’s electrical field at last after 60-year search
Submit on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 02:11
A long-sought invisible electrical field wrapped around Earth has been detected more than half a century after it was first predicted to exist.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.