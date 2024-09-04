Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘It basically lifts the skies up.’ NASA discovers Earth’s electrical field at last after 60-year search

Submit on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 02:11

A long-sought invisible electrical field wrapped around Earth has been detected more than half a century after it was first predicted to exist.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»