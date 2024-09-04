Tiny asteroid will hit Earth today, burn up over Philippines. ‘Discovered this morning,’ ESA says
The European Space Agency has detected a 3-foot (1-meter) asteroid headed for Earth that is expected to burn up harmlessly over the Philippines today (Sept. 4).
