Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Tiny asteroid will hit Earth today, burn up over Philippines. ‘Discovered this morning,’ ESA says

Submit on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 23:11

The European Space Agency has detected a 3-foot (1-meter) asteroid headed for Earth that is expected to burn up harmlessly over the Philippines today (Sept. 4).

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»