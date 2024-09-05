A huge asteroid crash permanently altered Jupiter’s biggest moon Ganymede
Submit on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 00:11
A colossal asteroid slammed into Jupiter’s largest moon Ganymede with so much power it dramatically and permanently reoriented the moon roughly 4 billion years ago, new research suggests.
This entry was posted on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.