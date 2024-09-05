Satellite News

A huge asteroid crash permanently altered Jupiter’s biggest moon Ganymede

Thursday, September 5th, 2024

A colossal asteroid slammed into Jupiter’s largest moon Ganymede with so much power it dramatically and permanently reoriented the moon roughly 4 billion years ago, new research suggests.

