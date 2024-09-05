Blue Origin droneship arrives in Florida ahead of 1st New Glenn launch (video, photos)
Blue Origin’s droneship, named “Jacklyn,” arrived at Florida’s Port Canaveral ahead of the inaugural launch of the company’s huge New Glenn rocket next month.
