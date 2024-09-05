Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Blue Origin droneship arrives in Florida ahead of 1st New Glenn launch (video, photos)

Submit on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 02:11

Blue Origin’s droneship, named “Jacklyn,” arrived at Florida’s Port Canaveral ahead of the inaugural launch of the company’s huge New Glenn rocket next month.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»