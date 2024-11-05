Asteroid-mining company AstroForge gets 1st-ever FCC license for commercial deep-space mission
Submit on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024 18:11
AstroForce has received a commercial license for operating and communicating with a mission headed to a near-Earth asteroid, the first to be granted for beyond Earth orbit.
