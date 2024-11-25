‘Dune: Prophecy:’ What’s the deal with Desmond Hart’s demonic powers?
Submit on Monday, November 25th, 2024 23:11
The second episode of “Dune: Prophecy,” “Two Wolves,” explores the mysterious character Desmond Hart who appears to have gained unexplained powers after being swallowed by a sandworm.
This entry was posted on Monday, November 25th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.