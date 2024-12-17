1st monster black hole ever pictured erupts with surprise gamma-ray explosion
The Event Horizon Telescope, which captured the first image of a black hole, has done it again. The Earth-sized telescope spotted an unexpected explosion from the same supermassive black hole.
