1st monster black hole ever pictured erupts with surprise gamma-ray explosion

Tuesday, December 17th, 2024

The Event Horizon Telescope, which captured the first image of a black hole, has done it again. The Earth-sized telescope spotted an unexpected explosion from the same supermassive black hole.

