May 8th, 2019

ATLAS Space Operations, Inc. announced an agreement to augment PlanetiQ’s ground station operations and provide telemetry, commanding, and data support for PlanetiQ’s constellation of 20 small satellites. ATLAS will support the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation via their global network of ground stations.

