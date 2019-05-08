ATLAS to provide TT&C and Data Services for PlanetiQ weather satellites
Submit on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 22:56
ATLAS Space Operations, Inc. announced an agreement to augment PlanetiQ’s ground station operations and provide telemetry, commanding, and data support for PlanetiQ’s constellation of 20 small satellites. ATLAS will support the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation via their global network of ground stations.
Related Post:Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q3 FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q2 FY 2013Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q1 FY 2011Alliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q2 FY 2012ATK results Q3 FY 2011Mobile TelevisionAlliant Techsystems, Inc. (Aerospace Systems) results Q3 FY 2012Sovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at 10:56 pm and is filed under FEEDS & LINKS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.