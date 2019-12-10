Submit on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 22:59

Rocket Lab said it has flown a fully Autonomous Flight Termination System (AFTS) for the first time on an Electron launch vehicle. The AFTS flown on the company’s most recent mission, ‘Running Out Of Fingers’, makes Rocket Lab one of only two U.S. launch companies to fly with an autonomous system.

Related Post:HD TV FeaturesWho Has The Best Dish Deal, Offering HD and 3D Programs?Buying a HD Ready TVBest Satellite TV Deal – Dish Network Or DirecTV?DirecTV Vs Dish Network – Price and Service Comparison For Basic English ProgrammingComparison of Premium Packages in DirecTV and Dish NetworkDirecTV Versus The Dish Network: Taking Another LookDish Network TV – What Do They Really Charge?Sovrn