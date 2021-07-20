Submit on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 22:09

The sixth Arianespace launch of 2021 with the first Ariane 5 of the year, scheduled for 30 July, will orbit two geostationary telecommunications satellites, Embratel’s Star One D2 and Eutelsat QUANTUM.

