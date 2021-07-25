VASIMR completes record 88-hour high power endurance test
Ad Astra Rocket Company’s VASIMR VX-200SS Plasma Rocket has completed 88 hours of continuous operation at 80 kW at the company’s Texas laboratory near Houston. In doing so, the company establishes a new high-power world endurance record in electric propulsion.
