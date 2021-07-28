Satellite News

Star One D2/Eutelsat QUANTUM pre-launch details

Submit on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 22:27

Arianespace’s sixth launch of 2021 with the first Ariane 5 of the year will place two satellite passengers into geostationary transfer orbit. The launcher will be carrying a total payload of approximately 10,515 kg. Lift-off is scheduled for 30 July between 2100 and 2230 UTC.

