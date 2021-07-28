Star One D2/Eutelsat QUANTUM pre-launch details
Submit on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 22:27
Arianespace’s sixth launch of 2021 with the first Ariane 5 of the year will place two satellite passengers into geostationary transfer orbit. The launcher will be carrying a total payload of approximately 10,515 kg. Lift-off is scheduled for 30 July between 2100 and 2230 UTC.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 at 10:27 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.