Submit on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 22:43

Airbus has finished the integration of the Copernicus Sentinel-2C satellite. It is the third of its kind and will now be shipped to Munich to undergo extensive environmental tests to prove its readiness for space. The test campaign will last until March 2022.

Related posts:

SpaceX unveils Falcon Heavy final specs

SES-6 launch campaign kicked off at Baikonur Cosmodrome

China to launch science satellite in December

China launches two satellites for multispectral imaging