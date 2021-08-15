Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Slingshot Aerospace announces collision avoidance collaboration & communications platform for space

Submit on Sunday, August 15th, 2021 21:11

Slingshot Aerospace, Inc. announced the launch of Slingshot Beacon, the industry’s first collision avoidance collaboration and communications platform for space, which will be piloted by OneWeb, Spire Global Inc., Orbit Fab and others.

Related posts:

  1. On-orbit video from Orbital Express available
  2. GOES-P pre-launch details
  3. NOAA’s GOES-13 returns to full operations
  4. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission passes critical milestone

This entry was posted on Sunday, August 15th, 2021 at 9:11 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»