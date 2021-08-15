Slingshot Aerospace announces collision avoidance collaboration & communications platform for space
Submit on Sunday, August 15th, 2021 21:11
Slingshot Aerospace, Inc. announced the launch of Slingshot Beacon, the industry’s first collision avoidance collaboration and communications platform for space, which will be piloted by OneWeb, Spire Global Inc., Orbit Fab and others.
