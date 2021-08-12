Satellite News

OneWeb announces significant new equity partner

Hanwha, a South Korean technology and manufacturing company has announced a US$300 million equity investment by Hanwha Systems in OneWeb. Hanwha brings further defence capabilities and the latest antenna technologies to OneWeb, alongside relationships to new government customers and expanded geographical reach.

